April 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT S$40.189 MILLION VERSUS S$53.503 MILLION

* Q2 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE S$240.3 MILLION VERSUS S$241.7 MILLION

* DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 6 SINGAPORE CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: