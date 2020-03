March 26 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd:

* SPH BOARD MEMBERS WILL TAKE A VOLUNTARY 10 PER CENT REDUCTION IN DIRECTORS’ FEES WHILE SENIOR MANAGEMENT’S SALARY WILL BE CUT

* SENIOR MANAGEMENT STAFF WILL SEE A SALARY REDUCTION OF 5 PER CENT

* SPH IS NOT IMMUNE TO CORONAVIRUS’ IMPACT

* CUTS WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM APRIL 2020 AND WILL BE REVIEWED AT END OF YEAR

* GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS AFFECTED BUSINESSES AND POSED CHALLENGES TO CO'S STAKEHOLDERS