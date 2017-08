July 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd:

* Qtrly net profit S$28.9 million versus S$52.7 million

* Qtrly group operating revenue S$260 million versus S$291.6 million

* "Operating environment is expected to remain challenging in view of the continuing disruption of the media industry"

* "Newsprint prices are expected to strengthen but remain dependent on the degree of market balance between supply and demand" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: