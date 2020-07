July 7 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd:

* SINGAPORE PRESS UPDATES ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST CO & UNIT, SPH INTERACTIVE PTE LTD

* CO AND SPHI FILED AN AMENDED DEFENCE AND COUNTERCLAIM

* PLAINTIFFS SEEK DAMAGES AGAINST LESLIE FONG YIN LEONG FOR ALLEGED UNLAWFUL MEANS CONSPIRACY

* OTHER RELIEFS SOUGHT BY PLAINTIFFS IN CLAIM REMAIN AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED