BRIEF-Singapore Technologies Engineering Says Continues To Operate Substantively

April 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd :

* GROUP CONTINUES TO OPERATE SUBSTANTIVELY AS PROVIDER OF ESSENTIAL SERVICES

* CO NOT IMMUNE TO ADVERSE ECONOMIC EFFECTS BROUGHT ABOUT BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CO’S DIVERSE BUSINESS PORTFOLIO ALLOWS GROUP TO MITIGATE OVERALL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PRESIDENT & CEO WILL ALSO REDUCE HIS SALARY BY 10%

* SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL REDUCE THEIR SALARIES BY PERCENTAGES RANGING BETWEEN 5% & 10%

* EXPECTS VARIOUS STATE OR GOVERNMENT AID & STIMULUS PACKAGES IN SINGAPORE & ELSEWHERE TO MITIGATE IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE