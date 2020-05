BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications Posts Qtrly Profit Attributable Of S$574.4 Mln

May 28 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$ 574.4 MILLION VERSUS S$773.0 MILLION

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE S$ 3,899.2 MILLION VERSUS S$4,342.0 MILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 5.45 CENTS

* GROUP WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2021

* IN AUSTRALIA, REVENUE DECLINED 8% FOR QUARTER

* TOOK A NET EXCEPTIONAL CHARGE OF S$302 MILLION THIS QUARTER, MAINLY ARISING FROM AIRTEL’S PROVISION

* “IT WILL BE SOME MONTHS BEFORE FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OUR BUSINESS CAN BE ASCERTAINED”

* REDUCTION IN DIVIDEND PAYOUT TO CONSERVE HEADROOM TO COPE WITH UNCERTAINTIES IN COVID-19 & CAPACITY TO INVEST IN 5G

* NET DEBT STOOD AT S$12.50 BILLION, AS AT QUARTER-END