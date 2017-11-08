FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says qtrly net profit ‍attributable S$2,889.0 mln
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans ahead of 2018 elections
Politics
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans ahead of 2018 elections
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 8, 2017 / 11:59 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says qtrly net profit ‍attributable S$2,889.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :

* Qtrly net profit ‍attributable to shareholders of co S$2,889.0 million versus S$972.3​ million

* Qtrly group revenue S$4.37 billion versus S$4.086 billion

* Approved an interim one-tier exempt ordinary dividend of 6.8 cents​ per share

* ‍Special one-tier exempt dividend of 3.0 cents per share

* ‍Qtrly underlying net profit fell 4 percent to s$929 million​

* Group affirms guidance issued in May, 2017​

* Qtrly net profit of S$2.9 billion, including gain on divestment of 75.2 percent stake in Netlink Trust​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.