* SINGAPORE’S C.BANK SAYS FACILITY WILL EXTEND TWO-YEAR LOANS TO FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

* SINGAPORE’S C.BANK SAYS FACILITY WILL ALLOW BANKS, FINANCE COMPANIES TO BE ABLE TO OFFER CHEAPER LOANS TO SMES

* SINGAPORE’S C.BANK LAUNCHES NEW FACILITY AT 0.1% INTEREST RATE PER ANNUM FOR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO SUPPORT LENDING TO SMALL BUSINESSES DURING COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]