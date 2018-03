BRIEF-Singapore's CCS Issues Interim Measures Involving Uber/Grab Deal

March 30 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc:

* SINGAPORE’S COMPETITION COMMISSION SAYS COMMENCED INVESTIGATION INTO GRAB AND UBER DEAL

* SINGAPORE’S COMPETITION WATCHDOG SAYS HAS REASONABLE GROUNDS FOR SUSPECTING THAT COMPETITION HAS BEEN INFRINGED BY UBER-GRAB DEAL

* SINGAPORE’S CCS SAYS HAS NOT COMPLETED ITS INVESTIGATION

* SINGAPORE’S COMPETITION COMMISSION ISSUED INTERIM MEASURES THAT REQUIRE UBER AND GRAB TO MAINTAIN THEIR PRE-TRANSACTION INDEPENDENT PRICING Further company coverage: (Reporting By Miyoung Kim)