Jan 23 (Reuters) - City Developments Limited:

* OFFER UPDATE

* ‍UPDATE ON RECOMMENDED FINAL CASH OFFER FOR MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS BY AGAPIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED​

* ‍AS AT 1.00 P.M. ON 23 JAN, VALID ACCEPTANCES HAD BEEN RECEIVED FOR ABOUT 44.21 PERCENT OF OFFEREE SHARES NOT ALREADY OWNED BY CDL PARTIES​

* ‍FINAL OFFER IS BEING EXTENDED AND WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR ACCEPTANCE UNTIL 1.00 P.M. ON 26 JANUARY 2018​