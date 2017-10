Oct 19 (Reuters) - Citic Securities Co Ltd

* Singapore’s GIC Private Ltd buys 4.437 million H-shares of Citic Securities at an average price per share of HK$18.1992 on Oct 17 - HKEx filing

* Singapore’s GIC Private Ltd owns 6.07 percent of Citic Securities after the transaction from 5.88 percent previously - HKEx filing

