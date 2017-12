Dec 19 (Reuters) - Singhaiyi Group Ltd:

* BULK SALE OF THE ENTIRE VIETNAM TOWN PHASE II UNITS )

* ‍TO SELL GROUP‘S ENTIRE VIETNAM TOWN PHASE II UNITS FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF US$95.3 MILLION​

* DISPOSAL OF VIETNAM TOWN PHASE II UNITS IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON EPS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: