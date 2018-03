March 27 (Reuters) - SINGLERA GENOMICS

* ‍SINGLERA GENOMICS - HAS SECURED US$60 MILLION SERIES A+ FINANCING ROUND LED BY GREEN PINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LILLY ASIA VENTURES, AMONG OTHERS ​ Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)