June 24 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :

* SINGTEL SAYS AWARDED 3.5GHZ & MILLIMETRE WAVE SPECTRUM AS PART OF 5G LICENCE ISSUED BY INFOCOMM MEDIA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

* SELECTED ERICSSON TO COMMENCE PERIOD OF NEGOTIATION TO PROVIDE 5G SA CORE, RAN & MMWAVE NETWORK Further company coverage: