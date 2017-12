Dec 6 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies Ag:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: CAPITAL INCREASE OF 10 % OF SHARE CAPITAL SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENTED

* ‍A TOTAL OF 808,775 NEW SHARES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF EUR 13.00 EACH​

* ‍GROSS ISSUING PROCEEDS AMOUNTED TO EUR 10.51 MILLION​

* ‍ORDER BOOK WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED MORE THAN TWICE.,GROSS ISSUING PROCEEDS AMOUNTED TO EUR 10.51 MILLION​