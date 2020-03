BRIEF-Singulus Technologies FY EBIT Turns To Loss Of EUR 8.2 Million

March 24 (Reuters) - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG:

* FY SALES IN AMOUNT OF EUR 79.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 127.5 MILLION)

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACTS SHORT-TERM COURSE OF BUSINESS

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) CAME TO EUR -8.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 6.8 MILLION)

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE DEPRECIATION (EBITDA) OF EUR -4.1 MILLION WERE ALSO NEGATIVE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 9.1 MILLION)

* SALES IN BUSINESS YEAR 2020 SHOULD COME IN AT A RANGE FROM EUR 120 MILLION TO EUR 140 MILLION

* FOR 2020, ANTICIPATES A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN SALES AND EARNINGS COMPARED WITH PAST BUSINESS YEAR 2019

* 2020 OPERATING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) SHOULD ALSO DEVELOP FAVORABLY AND COME IN AT A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE

* FOR YEAR 2021 COMPANY FORECASTS A FURTHER INCREASE IN SALES BASED ON AVERAGE OF AFOREMENTIONED RANGE

* MATERIAL DELAY IN ONGOING PROJECTS CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC COULD RESULT IN A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON SALES AND EARNINGS TARGETS FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2020

* 2021 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) SHOULD IMPROVE CORRESPONDINGLY

* CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO CONCLUSIVELY ASSESS IMPLICATIONS AND IMPACTS ON BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

* CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO CONCLUSIVELY ASSESS IMPLICATIONS AND IMPACTS ON BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

* IMPOSSIBLE FOR COMPANY TO CONCLUSIVELY ASSESS COVID 19 IMPLICATIONS AND IMPACTS ON BUSINESS ACTIVITIES