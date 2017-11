Nov 24 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies Ag

* Singulus Technologies intends to increase capital by up to 10 pct to strengthen its equity and the financing of order intake

* Singulus- ‍Plans to increase share capital of co of eur 8.09 million by up to 10 pct by issuing additional common bearer shares from existing authorized capital 2017/I​

* ‍New shares are to be placed by an investment bank under exclusion of subscription rights in Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: