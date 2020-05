BRIEF-Singulus Technologies Q1 EBITDA At EUR -4.8 Mln

May 12 (Reuters) - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG:

* REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020

* OUTLOOK NOT POSSIBLE DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* Q1 SALES FOR SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) AMOUNTING TO EUR 10.9 MILLION

* Q1 EBIT WERE NEGATIVE AT EUR -5.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.1 MILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA CAME IN AT EUR -4.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 2.0 MILLION)

* ORDER INTAKE IN Q1 2020 AMOUNTED TO EUR 63.6 MILLION, ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL OF EUR 11.8 MILLION