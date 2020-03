BRIEF-Singulus Technologies Reduces Business Operations And Agrees Short-Time Work

March 27 (Reuters) - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG:

* TEMPORARILY REDUCES BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND AGREES SHORT-TIME WORK

* SUPERVISORY BOARD, EXECUTIVE BOARD AND MANAGEMENT WAIVE 20 % OF FIXED COMPENSATION FOR THREE MONTHS

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC RESULTS IN SHORT-TIME WORK AT SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES

* AS OF TODAY, COMPLETION OF EXISTING LARGE ORDERS AND FORECASTS WITH RESPECT TO FINANCIAL TARGETS OF CO FOR CURRENT BUSINESS YEAR REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY THESE DECISIONS

* WE WILL CONTINUE TO SERVICE AND ATTEND TO OUR CUSTOMERS

* SALES & MARKETING ACTIVITIES AS WELL AS CUSTOMER SERVICES ARE CONTINUED