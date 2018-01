Jan 16 (Reuters) - SinnerSchrader AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SINNERSCHRADER STARTS THE 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR ACCORDING TO PLAN / REVENUE GROWS BY 8.3 PER CENT IN THE FIRST FINANCIAL QUARTER / ANNUAL FORECAST CONFIRMED / MATTHIAS SCHRADER VOTED AGENCY MAN OF THE YEAR 2017

* Q1 SALES REVENUE OF 14.4 MILLION EUROS, UP 8.3 PER CENT

* AT 0.3 MILLION EUROS, Q1 EBITA WITHIN PLAN BUT WELL BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR‘S RESULT OF 1.3 MILLION EUROS

* Q1 NET INCOME WAS JUST UNDER 0.7 MILLION EUROS

* FY 2017/2018 FORECAST PUBLISHED IN NOVEMBER 2017 CONFIRMED