April 12 (Reuters) - SinnerSchrader AG:

* NEWS: SINNERSCHRADER CONTINUES WITH DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS AS PLANNED / REVENUE GROWS BY 18.1 PER CENT IN THE SECOND FINANCIAL QUARTER OF 2017/2018 / ANNUAL FORECASTS ARE CONFIRMED

* EBITA REACHED 0.75 MILLION EUROS IN Q2 OF 2017/2018

* FORECAST PUBLISHED IN NOVEMBER 2017 IS THUS CONFIRMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)