Dec 15 (Reuters) - SINNERSCHRADER AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SINNERSCHRADER AG: THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF 0.04 EUROS PER SHARE TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* AMOUNT REMAINING FROM BALANCE SHEET PROFIT AFTER DIVIDEND PAYMENT SHOULD BE ALLOCATED TO REVENUE RESERVES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Serafin)