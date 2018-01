Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd:

* CO TO ACQUIRE SINO BIOPHARM BEIJING​,WHICH OWNS 33.6% OF BEIJING TIDE, BY ISSUING 723.3 MILLION SHARES AT HK$12.73 PER ISSUE SHARE

* ‍FRANCE INVESTMENT (CHINA 1) GROUP TO SELL 52 PERCENT STAKE IN SUPER DEMAND FOR HK$3.69 BILLION TO CO ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: