Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd :

* 9-month ‍revenue RMB11,446.73 million, up 9.5​ percent

* ‍Declared payment of a third quarterly dividend of HK2 cents per share for three months ended 30 Sept​

* 9-month net profit attributable to owners RMB1.80​ billion versus RMB1.30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: