March 30 (Reuters) - Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE ABOUT RMB2,706.79 MILLION, DOWN 70.1%

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK2 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR

* FY REVENUE ABOUT RMB24,234.03 MILLION, UP 16%

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE ABOUT RMB3,131.77 MILLION, UP 10.2%