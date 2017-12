Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd:

* “TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE TABLET” GRANTED DRUG REGISTRATION APPROVAL BY STATE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION OF CHINA​

* ‍TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE GRANTED APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC HEPATITIS B​