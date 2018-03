March 23 (Reuters) - Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd:

* ‍RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK2 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR​

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT WAS RMB2,170.95 MILLION, UP 32.6%

* FY REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY RMB14,819.30 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 9.4%