March 26 (Reuters) - SINO AG:

* EXPECTS SINO’S NET INCOME, WITH UNCHANGED HOLDINGS IN TRADE REPUBLIC BANK GMBH, TO BE BETWEEN 3.3 AND 5.2 MILLION EUROS IN THE 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR.

* CANNOT RULE OUT THAT MATERIALLY CHANGED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC COULD GIVE RISE TO CHANGES IN FORECAST AT ANY TIME