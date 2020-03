BRIEF-Sino Gas Holdings Group Updates On Impact Of Outbreak Of Coronavirus Epidemic

March 10 (Reuters) - Sino Gas Holdings Group Ltd:

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC MAY IMPACT GROUP’S OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* SINCE OUTBREAK, NUMBER OF RETAIL CUSTOMERS AND SALES REVENUE DECREASED SIGNIFICANTLY

* NUMBER OF WHOLESALE CUSTOMERS AND SALES REVENUE OF GROUP HAS DECREASED SIGNIFICANTLY

* GROUP’S BUSINESSES WILL RESUME SOON UPON CESSATION OF EPIDEMIC

* EPIDEMIC MAY ADVERSELY AFFECT FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR HY ENDING 30 JUNE 2020