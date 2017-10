Aug 10 (Reuters) - SINO GERMAN UNITED AG:

* SALES IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 454 THOUSAND AND ROSE BY 17% COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR​

* H1 EBIT LOSS EUR 156,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 263,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)