Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd :

* SINO-GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2020 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* “WHILE CALENDAR 2019 WAS A CHALLENGING PERIOD DUE TO TRADE CLIMATE”

* FISCAL Q3 WAS SEASONALLY SLOW DUE TO CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAY & IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $2.0 MILLION VERSUS $10.5 MILLION