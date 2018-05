May 14 (Reuters) - Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd :

* SINO-GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2018 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA LTD Q3 REVENUE ROSE 89.3 PCT TO $5.2 MLN

* SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA LTD - QTRLY SHR $0.01

* SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING - RECOGNIZED INCOME TAX EXPENSE FOR QUARTER OF $0.26 MILLION DUE TO CHANGES IN DEFERRED TAX ASSETS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD