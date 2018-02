Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd:

* SINO-GLOBAL RECEIVES PURCHASE ORDER FROM LEADING CHINA IMPORTER FOR UP TO 100,000 METRIC TONS OF SULFUR

* SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA LTD - ‍SIGNING OF A PURCHASE AGENT AGREEMENT WITH CHENGDU DINGXU INTERNATIONAL TRADE LTD.

* SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA LTD - ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION GROSS REVENUE FROM TRANSACTION​