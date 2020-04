BRIEF-Sino-Global Signs Share Purchase Agreement To Acquire Majority Stake In Mandarine Ocean

April 8 (Reuters) - Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd :

* SINO-GLOBAL SIGNS SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY STAKE IN SHANGHAI-BASED GLOBAL SHIPPING COMPANY MANDARINE OCEAN LTD

* SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA LTD SAYS CO SEEING IMPROVING SHIPPING CONDITIONS AS NATIONWIDE IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS BEGINS TO SUBSIDE

* SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA LTD - CO WILL ACQUIRE 75% MAJORITY POSITION IN MANDARINE OCEAN FOR UP TO $3.75 MILLION, WITH COMBINATION OF CASH AND STOCK Source text: [bit.ly/3aSKv6p] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)