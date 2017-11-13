BRIEF-Sino Golf Holdings chairman receives advance notice from China regulator on ban to access market

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sino Golf Holdings Limited
* Says Chairman Huang Youlong and Executive Director Zhao Zheng have received an advance notice of administrative penalties and prohibition to access the market issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission
* Says Huang and Zhao have the intention to submit a statement and plea to the CSRC and to request for a hearing
* Says the administrative penalties that may be imposed on Huang and Zhao are not related to the company
