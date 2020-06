June 8 (Reuters) - Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Ltd :

* 2 UNITS IN HUBEI HAVE EACH RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM RELEVANT AUTHORITY TO RESUME OPERATIONS ON 8 JUNE

* OPERATIONS HAVE NOT RESUMED FULLY DUE TO IMPOSITION OF TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

* WORKERS WILL BE RETURNING TO WORK PROGRESSIVELY IN BATCHES