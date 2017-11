Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Ltd :

* Qtrly ‍revenue RMB1,227.9 million versus RMB1,108.3​ million

* ‍Q317 gross profit declined 1.2 pct to RMB 451.5 million from RMB 456.9 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: