Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Ltd :

* APPLIED TO SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LTD FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO RELEASE FY RESULTS

* APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION IN VIEW OF OUTBREAK OF WUHAN CORONAVIRUS IN PRC

* SSEES THAT DUE TO SHORTAGE OF MANPOWER IT WILL REQUIRE AN EXTENSION OF TIME TO REVIEW FY ACCOUNTS

* APPLIED TO SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LTD FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO POSTPONE AGM TO 30 JUNE