Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Ltd :

* UPDATE ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS IN CHINA AND IMPACT DUE TO COVID-19

* COMPANY LOCATED AT SHENZHEN HAS RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM RELEVANT AUTHORITY TO RESUME OPERATIONS ON 26 FEB

* HOWEVER, OPERATIONS HAVE NOT RESUMED FULLY DUE TO IMPOSITION OF TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA

* TWO OF COMPANY'S KEY UNITS, LOCATED AT HUBEI HAD COMPLETELY CEASED OPERATION UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE