July 31 (Reuters) - Sino Great Wall Co Ltd

* Says it has signed new contracts totalling 7.1 billion yuan ($1.06 billion) in Q2

* Says it signs refinery construction contract in Cambodia for $620 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wdC94i

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7265 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)