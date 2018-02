Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sino Great Wall Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS SHAREHOLDER CHINA UNION HALTS PLAN TO UNLOAD COMPANY‘S SHARES

* SINO GREAT WALL SAYS ITS UNIT SIGNS EPC CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT $1.38 BILLION IN LAOS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o8FHCO; bit.ly/2F2mz15 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)