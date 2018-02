Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sino Land Co Ltd:

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$10,366.6​ MILLION VERSUS HK$3,440 MILLION

* ‍DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 13 CENTS PER SHARE​

* H1 TURNOVER HK$3.93 BLN VERSUS HK$10.86 BILLION

* ‍H1 UNDERLYING NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$8,735.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$2,746.0 MILLION​

* ‍SPECIAL DIVIDEND 45 CENTS PER SHARE​