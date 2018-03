March 21 (Reuters) - Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY ROSE BY 34 PERCENT TO RMB5.12 BILLION

* FY REVENUE INCREASED 33% TO RMB45,837 MILLION

* BOARD PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK0.155 CENTS PER SHARE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: