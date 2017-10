Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sino-ocean Group Holding Ltd

* On 12 Sept co and Sino-Ocean Land Treasure III Ltd entered subscription agreement with joint lead managers to issue securities for US$600 million

* Estimated net proceeds of issue will be approximately US$594.7 million

* Joint lead managers are Bank Of China (Hong Kong) Limited, China Citic Bank International Ltd And others