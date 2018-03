March 21(Reuters) - Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd

* Says co’s Xi’an-based wholly owned electronic unit received a patent license (No. ZL 2015 1 0627488.5), for method for improving decoding efficiency of one-dimensional barcode and decoding system for one-dimensional barcode

* Patent valid for 20 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7axW4D

