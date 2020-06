June 7 (Reuters) - Sinocelltech Group Ltd:

* SINOCELLTECH GROUP SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 1.28 BILLION YUAN ($180.77 million) AT 25.64 YUAN PER SHARE IN INITIAL SHARE PUBLIC OFFERING AT SHANGHAI STAR BOARD Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/30jACfo ($1 = 7.0808 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)