2 months ago
BRIEF-Sinocloud Group announces proposed acquisition of 19.0% equity interest in Sinocloud 01 Ltd
June 7, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sinocloud Group announces proposed acquisition of 19.0% equity interest in Sinocloud 01 Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Sinocloud Group Limited

* Proposed Acquisition Of Additional 19.0% Equity Interest In Sinocloud 01 Limited

* deal for ‍hk$38 million​

* sinocloud investment holdings entered into a sale and purchase agreement with each of xu yong, bi wei na and xu yu chi

* Consideration to be satisfied by proposed issuance of 3.39 billion new shares in capital of co at issue price of s$0.002 per consideration share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

