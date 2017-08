July 10 (Reuters) - Sinoer Men's Wear Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 15 million yuan to 25 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 27.3 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are shops pending for sale and increased expense on promotion and employees

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vH5xmb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)