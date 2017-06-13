FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sinoer Men's Wear's share trade to resume, controlling shareholder changes
June 13, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sinoer Men's Wear's share trade to resume, controlling shareholder changes

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Sinoer Men's Wear Co Ltd

* Says share trade to resume on June 14

* Says controlling shareholder, parties acting in concert and other three shareholders sign agreement to sell stake in the company for 4.2 billion yuan ($617.97 million) to tourism firm

* Says tourism firm and related party will take 65.4 percent stake in the company after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s5S1W0; bit.ly/2sXocXs; bit.ly/2sjjK7o

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

