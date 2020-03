BRIEF-Sinofert Holdings Says Turnover For Year Was Rmb22,951 Million

March 26 (Reuters) - Sinofert Holdings Ltd:

* SINOFERT HOLDINGS LTD- TURNOVER FOR YEAR WAS RMB22,951 MILLION VERSUS RMB22,996 MILLION

* SINOFERT HOLDINGS LTD- PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE RMB616 MILLION VERSUS RMB460 MILLION

* SINOFERT HOLDINGS LTD- RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.0294 PER SHARE

* SINOFERT HOLDINGS LTD- CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA OUTBREAK HAS BROUGHT ABOUT ADDITIONAL UNCERTAINTIES MAY IMPACT GROUP’S OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* SINOFERT HOLDINGS LTD- AS OF MAR 26, THERE WERE NO EMPLOYEES DIAGNOSED OR SUSPECTED OF BEING INFECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: